Man arrested for placing pipe bombs at South Sacramento elementary school

Gustavo Aguilar is accused of placing pipe bombs at Ethel I. Baker Elementary School on two separate occasions in March.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for placing pipe bombs and a zip gun near a South Sacramento elementary school.

Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified 57-year-old Gustavo Aguilar as a suspect in the incidents. The first incident happened at Ethel I. Baker Elementary School, located near Laurine Way and Iowa Avenue, back on March 2.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a school employee found a "suspicious pipe that looked like an explosive device" sitting on the sidewalk in front of the school just after 8:15 a.m. Investigators said the pipe was sealed at both ends with an improvised fuse, and contained metal shrapnel, clay putty, several firecrackers, and gasoline.

A "zip gun" was also found outside the elementary school. The sheriff's office says the zip gun was fashioned out of steel pipping and had a spring-loaded cap with a 12-gauge shotgun round.

Another pipe bomb was found outside the school on March 19.

Aguilar was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on four felony charges, He has since been released after posting a $25,000 bond.