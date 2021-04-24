Man arrested for setting home on fire, Metro Fire says

The people who live at the home on Discovery Village Lane made it out of the house unharmed. However, the house was significantly damaged in the fire.

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after Metro Fire said he purposely started a fire at a home in Gold River.

According to a press release from Metro Fire, John Paul Waters is accused of lighting a home on fire around 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, they worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation and other homes.

Walters was identified and found shortly after crews arrived. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Jail on two charges of Arson to an Inhabited Structure.

The people who live at the home on Discovery Village Lane made it out of the house unharmed. However, the house was significantly damaged in the fire.

Metro Fire did not say if Walters knew the people who lived inside the home or what his motives for setting the fire were at the time.

Anyone with information should contact the Arson Tip Line by phone at (916) 859-3775 or by email at arsontip@metrofire.ca.gov.