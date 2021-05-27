Man arrested for shooting 2 people near Citrus Heights business parking lot, police say

Markel Louis was identified by Citrus Heights police as the shooter that left two people in the hospital after a fight at a business parking lot.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Citrus Heights business parking lot, police said.

Police identified Markel Louis as the shooter. Officers arrested Louis near the 2300 block of Arden Way in Sacramento.

Police said the shooting took place near the 7400 block of Auburn Boulevard. Officers learned a large fight had just come to an end when they arrived and that two people were shot. It is still unclear what led to both the fight and the shooting.

Both victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release their identities.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call 916‐727‐5524.