Man arrested for shooting teenager near taco trucks in Keyes

KEYES, Calif. — Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man for the shooting death of a teenager that took place in Keyes earlier this year.

The shooting happened on the night of May 2 near the intersection of Martha Avenue and 7th Street in Keyes, which is about 10 miles south of Modesto. During the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Ruben Perez as a suspect in the shooting.

Sergeant T. Luke Schwartz, public information officer with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, told ABC10 the shooting occurred in an area where several people were eating at taco trucks.

"Supposedly, a fight happened at the taco trucks and our victim was an unintentional victim when the shots were fired," Schwartz said.

The victim was previously identified as 16-year-old Evan Robinson.

Perez was on probation when he was arrested on Wednesday, June 16, according to a press release. He was previously convicted as a juvenile for assault with a firearm.

He was attending a series of occupational preparedness courses at the Stanislaus County Day Reporting Center in Modesto. When he got to class on Wednesday, detectives confronted him and "safely took him into custody without incident," according to the press release.

Perez was booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and charged with homicide. The investigation into the death of Evan Robinson is still active.

