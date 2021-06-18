Man arrested for shooting at Yolo County bed and breakfast

Deputies say they chased after the suspect, jumping over fences and running through yards and rooftops.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A 35-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder and carjacking after a shooting in Yolo County.

According to a Facebook post from the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Capay Bed and Breakfast on June 10.

When deputies arrived they found a person who had been shot in the thigh. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released the following day.

Deputies identified Brian McDonald as the person suspected to have shot the victim.

The sheriff's office says deputies found McDonald riding in a U-Haul pickup truck, which was stopped during a report of a suspicious vehicle near a home that had recently been burglarized near County Road 27.

When deputies stopped the truck, McDonald allegedly told the driver to get out of the car. The driver stepped out of the vehicle before McDonald hopped into the driver's seat and sped away.

According to deputies, McDonald later abandoned the truck in a restaurant parking lot on East and Main Street in Woodland and ran away.

Deputies say they chased after McDonald, jumping over fences and running through yards and rooftops. McDonald was eventually captured in the 800 block of Johnson Street.

McDonald was arrested for the attempted murder of the shooting victim and carjacking the Uhaul truck, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

