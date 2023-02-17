Man arrested after high-speed chase in Solano County

DIXON, Calif. — Solano County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man after a high-speed chase Thursday night.
Officials say they attempted to stop a driver in Dixon just after 8 p.m. The driver drove away and was chased by deputies where they later arrested him in Woodland, according to a press release.
The driver was found with roughly 178 grams of suspected methamphetamine for sale before being taken to the Solano County Jail and booked on multiple felony charges.
