Man arrested on suspicion of starting fire at Plumas County home

All previous evacuations for the area surrounding the home have been lifted.

PORTOLA, Calif. — Fire crews extinguished a fire that burned down a home on North 4th Street in Portola Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Eric Armstrong, 29, in connection with the fire. He has been booked into the Plumas County Correctional Facility on a felony charge of burning down a home. 

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office reported this fire caused no injuries or deaths.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:25 p.m. that a fire had started, and Beckwourth Fire Department and Eastern Plumas Fire Department were dispatched immediately.

The department received multiple 911 calls to say the home had been fully engulfed in flames. That is when the sheriff's office initiated evacuations of the surrounding areas, shut down Highway 70 near the fire area, and issued a Code Red Alert. The California Highway Patrol helped direct traffic, and the Sierra County Sheriff's Office helped with evacuations.

The fire has spread into surrounding vegetation and trees, growing to approximately two acres and threatening multiple buildings.

According to Plumas County Sheriff's Office, as of 12 p.m. June 19, fire crews fully contained the fire, and all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, and Plumas County Sheriff's Office requests that anyone with information regarding the fire contact their office by calling 530-283-6300.

