Man arrested after pulling out 'suspicious device' at Vacaville supermarket

VACAVILLE, Calif. — 7:48 p.m. update:

Vacaville police identified the 23-year-old man who is accused of pulling a grenade-like object out of his pants while trying to shoplift at a supermarket.

Octavio Rodriguez was booked into the Solano County Jail for charges that include theft and criminal threats.

Original story:

A 23-year-old man was arrested after pulling a grenade-like object out of his pants while he was allegedly trying to shoplift at a supermarket near the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway, according to Vacaville Police.

Police said the store's loss prevention team tried to confront the suspect about the alleged shoplifting when he removed the suspicious device from his pants.

Officers tossed the item into a concrete dumpster after struggling to take it from him.

A bomb squad from Travis determined that the object was inert, police said.

Police are still investigating the case. The suspect was charged with theft and making threats but have not confirmed exactly what he threatened people with.

