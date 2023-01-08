Man arrested in Fresno County, taken to Placer County Jail on suspicion of fraud, sexual assault

Officials say Connell's arrest is part of a "larger on-going investigation" involving multiple agencies but did not give any more information.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested by Roseville police in Fresno County Thursday on suspicion of multiple crimes, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Kevin Ryan Connell, 30 of Wheatland, is being accused of committing crimes from fraud and criminal threats to sexual assault of a child, according to police. He was arrested at the Fresno County Courthouse July 27 and taken to the South Placer Jail, where he is now being held without bail.

Officials say Connell's arrest is part of a "larger on-going investigation" involving multiple agencies. No further information was released about who else is working on this investigation nor what the investigation entails.

Officials say there is no threat to the community and no additional information is available at this time.

