Man arrested for giving teenage girl illegal drugs in exchange for sex in Tuolumne County, deputies say

Tuolumne County sheriff's deputies had to take a teenage girl to a hospital after finding her "suffering from a medical emergency" in a hotel room on Friday.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif — A teenage girl is in the hospital after a man tried to give her drugs in exchange for sex in Tuolumne County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said that they got a call early in the morning on Friday, June 11 about a disturbance between a man and his date at a local hotel, according to a Facebook post.

When deputies got to the hotel room, they found a teenage girl "suffering from a medical emergency," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated after deputies arrived.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into the incident and they determined that the man, 59-year-old Gary Gilliam, provided the girl with illegal drugs in exchange for sex.

They arrested Gilliam on charges of various sex crimes involving a minor, solicitation of a minor, possession of drugs for sale and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

There is no update on the condition of the girl and no other victims. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is not releasing anymore information on the incident and investigation "due to the age of the victim and nature of the incident."

