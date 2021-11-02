Man arrested after allegedly threatening someone with gun at Placerville McDonald's

Placerville Police officers were called out to the scene at the McDonald’s along Broadway Avenue around 8 a.m.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another man in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Placerville, Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the altercation occurred in the rear parking lot at the business and the suspect had jumped a fence and was last seen hiding around Hangtown Creek.

The portion of the creek runs below the parking lot at the Hangtown Village Square and does not have any lighting, according to police. Because of this, and because the man was said to be armed, police used a drone to search for the man.

The drone operator eventually found the man and officers were able to get him to surrender without incident. That suspect was later identified as Jorj Perry.

Police said a gun was not found on Perry at the time of his arrest, but officers did locate this vehicle, had it towed, and are preparing a search warrant to search it.

It is unclear what led to the altercation in the McDonald’s parking lot of if Perry knew the man he allegedly threatened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Placerville Police Department at 530-642-5210.

