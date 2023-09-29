Man arrested in connection with Tracy fatal double shooting

TRACY, Calif. — A Tracy man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a fatal double shooting from July , according to the Tracy Police Department.

Leopoldo Coria, 34, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail by Tracy police and the United States Marshals Service.

Officials say the shooting happened July 21 around 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive where they found two men with life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital where one, identified as Joseph Valles, later died.