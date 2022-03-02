Turlock man arrested twice in one week for possessing child pornography

Alejandro Daniel Valenzuela, 26, of Turlock, faces felony charges of possessing more than 600 child pornographic images.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock man was arrested twice in the span of a week for possessing child pornography.

According to a Facebook post by the Turlock Police Department, Alejandro Daniel Valenzuela, 26, of Turlock, was first arrested by police after receiving a tip regarding child pornography possession on Jan. 26, 2022. While still in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail, he was arrested on more charges of possession of child pornography.

During their investigation, police learned Valenzuela filmed prepubescent children in public restrooms. The locations where these crimes occurred are unknown and no victims have been identified.

"Valenzuela was re-booked on a felony charge of possessing more than 600 child pornographic images with at least 10 prepubescent victims. Additionally, there were over 900 videos which depicted infants and toddlers being sexually abused," the Facebook post says.

The Turlock Police Department asks anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Turlock Police Department’s at 209-668-5550.

