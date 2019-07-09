AUBURN, California — Charges of driving under the influence, possession of drugs, trying to escape jail by use of violence, and resisting a peace officer helped land a man in a Placer County jail with a more than $1,000,000 bail.

That man was identified as Clinton Johnson, 34.

On Wednesday, Johnson allegedly pounded on an Auburn resident's door while yelling and swinging a hatchet. According to the sheriff's office, he was gone before deputies arrived but left the hatchet on the person's front porch.

After deputies got a description of him and his vehicle, they found him on Shirland Tract Road. Deputies say once Johnson saw the patrol car, he began driving recklessly and tried to evade them.

Once deputies caught up to him, the sheriff's office said deputies found him to be driving under influence of a controlled substance, with deputies even finding methamphetamine in his possession.

After being taken to jail, Johnson allegedly took an opportunity to lunge at the door for the jail intake area in an escape effort. Officials say the arresting deputy managed to dodge a punch from Johnson as he tried to stop him from escaping.

Johnson faces multiple charges and had his bail set at $1,050,000.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

