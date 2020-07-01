VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Police Department is asking the public for help in looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a 7-year-old child at knifepoint on Monday.

The child told his mother while he was walking home from school through a park, when a 30-year-old man with a goatee, wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans approached him with a knife.

The child said he was walking through the parking lot to Meadowlands Park, toward his parent's car after school.

The would-be kidnapper demanded the child to go to a nearby landmark, but the child instead ran to his parent's car, police said.

According to Vacaville Police officials, officers found someone who matched the suspect's description, but the child said that he wasn't the man who tried to kidnap him.

The Vacaville Police is asking anyone who has information about this case to call (707)469-4851.

