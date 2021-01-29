Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Natomas | Update

Officers were initially called out to the home near Pebblewood Drive and Bianca Court around 10 a.m. in response to a domestic violence call.

NATOMAS, Sacramento — A standoff suspect has been arrested without incident after an hours-long standoff in a South Natomas neighborhood, Thursday afternoon.

The victim, only identified as an adult woman, was taken from the home to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The suspect remained in the home and barricaded himself inside. Police believed he may have been armed, but have not yet confirmed that since he has been arrested.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called out to speak with the suspect.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified and investigators have not said what their relationship is.

No other details have been released at this time.

