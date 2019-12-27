SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was shocked with a taser in the Fabulous 40's area of Sacramento after police said he swung a pole at people.

Police had gone to the area of Folsom and M Street after originally getting a report that the man was riding a bike in the area yelling and swinging a belt or pipe at people.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the object was a pole and the man resisted officers when they tried to contact him. Afterward, they shocked him with a taser.

There were no major injuries from the situation.

The person was arrested and is getting medically cleared after the taser usage.

