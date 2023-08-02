Man charged in shooting death of 10-year-old, says Yuba County DA's Office

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Yuba County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday they filed murder charges against 31-year-old Juan Martin Ortiz in the shooting death of a 10-year-old in Olivehurst, CA.
Officials say the child was killed in a family dispute Sunday night.
Ortiz was arrested Monday and accused by law enforcement officials of killing the child, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
He's being held on no bail and is set to appear in court Feb. 22.
