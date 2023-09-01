x
Crime

DA: Man convicted of 2021 Elk Grove homicide

Officials say Adan Amador shot the victim twice June 29, 2021 around 2:20 a.m. in the block of 9100 West Stockton Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Adan Amador was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting in Elk Grove, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office

Officials say Amador, his girlfriend and the victim did drugs the night before the shooting and Amador's girlfriend said the victim made sexual advances toward her. 

Officials say the next morning, Amador contacted the victim again and shot him twice June 29, 2021 around 2:20 a.m. in the block of 9100 West Stockton Boulevard. 

Amador was arrested around 10 p.m. the same day of the shooting. 

He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison and will be sentenced Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. in Department 42.

