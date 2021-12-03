Man convicted for fatal shooting during robbery in Fair Oaks, Sacramento County DA says

John Francis Meskell convicted for killing a man while robbing his home, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — A man was convicted for first-degree murder charges after shooting and killing someone during an attempted robbery in Fair Oaks in 2010, according to the Sacramento County's District Attorney's Office.

John Francis Meskell, 45, and was arrested and charged in January of 2020 for killing Cristian Anton while breaking into his home that he shared with his brother on February 8, 2010.

Meskell and the other suspect was armed with loaded guns during the night of the killing, according to the district attorney's office. A struggle to take away a shotgun led to the fatal shooting of Anton.

The district attorney's office said while one of the guns used in the fatal shooting was recovered the other firearm was never recovered.

The case went cold until it was re-opened by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office December of 2017. According to the district attorney's office, their crime lab found Meskell's DNA on the zip ties used to bind the victims.

Meskell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2022.