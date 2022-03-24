83-year-old man convicted of murder for role in 2018 killing of Lodi podiatrist

In August 2018, a Lodi podiatrist was killed in his home.

LODI, Calif. — An 83-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 2018 killing of a Lodi podiatrist, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

According to the district attorney's office, "Robert Elmo Lee was found guilty of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of murder for financial gain in his role in the August 2018 shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock."

A statement from the District Attorney's office says in August 2018, Lee was found guilty of orchestrating the murder of Dr. Shock.

In September 2018, Raymond Austin Hassan Jacquett IV, Robert Elmo Lee, Christopher Anthony Costello, and Mallory Stewart were arrested after allegedly conspiring to kill Dr. Thomas Shock.

In December 2019, Jacquett, who was accused of driving the shooter in the killing of the Lodi Podiatrist, was sentenced to 15 years to life.

"Recently, co-defendant Mallory Stewart pled guilty to murder in the first degree, as well as a weapons enhancement, for his role as the shooter," a statement from the District Attorney's Office says. "In 2021, Christopher Costello was found guilty for his participating role in the failed murder-for-hire scheme."

Lee and Stewart are set to return to court before a judge for sentencing on May 16, 2022.

"Thank you to Deputy District Attorney Ted McGarvey for his continued pursuit of justice for the victim and the Shock family,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “I also extend my gratitude to the dedicated Lodi Police Department detectives for their thorough investigative work and Chief Sierra Brucia for his unparalleled leadership."

