ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was convicted for human trafficking of a minor according to a Sacramento County District Attorney's press release.

Robert Taylor was convicted of pimping a minor, pandering a minor, conspiracy and sodomy of a 14-year-old victim, statutory rape of a minor and committing lewd acts on a child.

The 14-year-old victim was said to have run away from her home from another state. It was known she was working as a prostitute to make money to survive on the streets, investigators said.

She told investigators that she met Taylor through a 17-year-old who recruited her to work for Taylor in Sacramento. Taylor told the victim she could live with him if she gave him all of the money she earned working as a prostitute.

During their investigation, it was learned that Taylor drove the underage girls and two other women in an ice cream truck for prostitution. All four of them gave Taylor the money they earned, investigators said.

The district attorney's office said Taylor assaulted one of the women with his hands, belts and metal hangers in front of the other girls and the woman. He also sodomized and had sexual intercourse with the children and women.

The 14-year-old victim called 911 to report that Taylor "put his hands on her" in April 2017, according to district attorney's office.

From 2012 to his arrest on April 5, 2017, he had at least 10 women and underage girls who worked and lived with him. They all gave him their money from their prostitution so they could have a place to live.

Taylor is also facing an allegation regarding a prior 1995 strike conviction for first-degree burglary that will be determined at the sentencing hearing.

Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

