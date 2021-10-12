Man convicted of sexually assaulting 9-year-old, Sacramento County DA says

A 14-year-old victim reported Jony Pantaleon had been sexually assaulting her since she was 9, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was convicted of 22 counts of child sexual assault, which included a 14-year-old victim whose family he was close to, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

According to the district attorney's office, Jony Pantaleon had been sexually assaulting the child since she was nine. She reported on Oct. 22, 2019, that Pantaleon "used physical force" in the assaults.

Pantaleon was convicted of committing lewd and lascivious touching of a child with force, oral copulation with a child 10 years or younger, oral copulation by force and sexual intercourse by force. He faces a maximum of 234 years to life in prison.

Pantaleon will face sentencing on Nov. 5.