ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department has arrested a man as the primary suspect in a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a “subject lying in the street in the 100 block of Vernon St.” Sunday around 8:15 a.m., according to a press release by the department. They found a man covered in blood, but it’s unknown whose blood was covering him. He was not treated for any wounds or taken to a local hospital.

As officers investigated the scene, they found a dead woman in the 100 block of Birch St. Rob Baquera, spokesperson for the department, said the man and woman knew each other, but their relationship has yet to be confirmed.

“The single suspect we have in the case, the man we found in the street, has been arrested as the primary suspect for the homicide,” Baquera said.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

“We will continue to follow up with anyone associated with these individuals to ascertain what we can at this early stage in the investigation,” Baquera said.

