Man critically injured after shooting in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in North Sacramento, Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Plaza Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

When officers responded they found the victim, only identified as an adult male, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

So far, police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

