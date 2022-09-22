Police investigate man dead from gunshot wound

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a man being shot on the side of the road Wednesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a man being shot on the side of the road along the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard. The caller told authorities that the victim was picked up by a car and driven away from the scene.

No one was found at the scene of the shooting, according to officials.

Deputies responded to the hospital where they saw a bleeding man walking toward them in the parking lot. The man was pronounced dead a "short time later" by emergency personnel, according to officials.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses and began gathering evidence. No victim, suspect or further information is available at this time.

Authorities are still investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

