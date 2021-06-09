1 man dead after stabbing in Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department said the motive for the stabbing isn't clear at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed at a Sacramento home, police said.

Authorities responded to the 7400 block of 29th Street for the stabbing around 1:06 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arriving officers found a man who was stabbed at least once. The man was taken to the hospital and was later declared dead.

Police said they detained a possible suspect in the stabbing who was still on scene.

While police say the motive for the stabbing is unclear, they believe the victim and suspect knew each other. No other suspects are outstanding.

Investigators and detectives took over the investigation and are canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence.

The stabbing victim's identity will be released after next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information on the stabbing call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

