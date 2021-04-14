Man found dead, suspect arrested after disturbance call at Sacramento apartment

Deputies were called after a neighbor reported hearing screaming and fighting in a neighboring apartment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested in connection to a homicide after sheriff’s deputies found a man dead at an apartment following a disturbance call in Sacramento, Tuesday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the complex in the 9500 block of Folsom Boulevard after receiving a call from a resident who said they could hear screaming and fighting going on in a neighboring apartment.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man “obviously deceased” suffering from severe trauma. Investigators did not identify the victim, nor did they reveal a possible cause of death.

Other deputies responding to the scene spotted a person of interest leaving the area. That person was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a single count of homicide. Investigators did not say how they determined the suspect’s connection to the crime. That person has not been identified.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

