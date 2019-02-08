SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting behind a strip mall in north Sacramento, Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called out to a report of gunfire in the 5300 block of Auburn Boulevard, between Hemlock Street and Garfield Avenue, around 4 p.m., according to Sacramento County Deputy Tony Trumbull.

When officers arrived, they found both people lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to the hospital. Trumbull said the weapon used in the shooting was found at the scene.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released and the relationship between the two is still unknown, Trumbull said.

This is a developing story.

