Man detained after barricading himself in North Highlands apartment

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at the apartment and said the man fired multiple rounds.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A man was detained Thursday morning after barricading himself in a North Highlands apartment.

The barricade started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night near 34th Street and Freedom Park Drive. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at the apartment and said the man fired multiple rounds.

The man continued to fire rounds as deputies tried to get him out of the apartment. Neighbors in nearby apartments were evacuated from the area.

The man was detained around 4 a.m. His identity has not been released.

