SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was arrested for the death of a man in a DUI-related hit-and-run crash Monday in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Shortly before 9 p.m., CHP received reports of a traffic collision in the area of Sunset Avenue, west of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to CHP.

RELATED: Driver fled after vehicle rolled on, killed her ejected passenger in Sacramento, CHP says

Debra Glenell Christie, 39, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe at an unknown speed eastbound on Sunset Avenue before hitting the right-side curb and the guywire of a power pole, according to the CHP and Sacramento Metro Fire.

The Tahoe then overturned onto the passenger side and the right front passenger, who CHP said wasn't wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and crushed by the Tahoe.

Two other teenage passengers, who were wearing seat belts, were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, CHP said.

Christie, of Folsom, ran away from the scene. The North Sacramento Area CHP, the Citrus Heights Police Department, Sacramento Sheriff's Office and CHP aircraft searched for Christie and found her in a nearby backyard shortly after 10 p.m.

Christie was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for felony hit-and-run, felony DUI, felony manslaughter and probation violation.

CHP is investigating the crash.

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Roseville man loses hundreds of dollars in Visa gift card scheme

A gift card scheme happening right now has surprised even the Better Business Bureau. And the Roseville man who fell victim wants everyone to be on alert.