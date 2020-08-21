Man douses neighbors with gas, sets them on fire over parking space feud, San Joaquin County Sheriff says

Despite suffering burned on over 85% of his body, one of the victims was able to save his 5-year-old daughter.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is facing charges of attempted murder after using a flaming gas can to light his neighbors and their home on fire, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office shared the horrifying account of what they believe happened in a post on Facebook.

The department claims the victims and their neighbor had been fighting over a parking issue for some time.

Deputies say Larry Galicinao, 35, ran into his neighbor's apartment on Annabelle Lane on Saturday and used a flaming gas can to douse the couple inside as well as the apartment.

Despite having been badly burned, the male victim ran into the burning duplex to save the couple's 5-year-old daughter, who happened to be in the shower when the incident occurred.

"His heroic efforts save his child," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "[She] is now staying with family members."

The man and woman suffered burns on 85 percent of their bodies and were taken to a nearby burn center. They both remain at the center in critical condition.

Galicinao did not get out unscathed. He suffered burns on 65 percent of his body during the incident. He is now facing attempted murder charges.

If you have any information about what happened, call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's non-emergency line at (209) 468-4400 and choose option 1, or call the Investigations Division at (209) 468-4425 and leave a message for Detective Davis. You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case #20-17725