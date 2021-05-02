Man exposed himself to women working at San Joaquin shopping center, deputies say

Deputies say the man walked up to some women who were working and proceeded to expose and touch himself in "a vulgar manner" before running away.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say exposed himself to women at a shopping center.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the incident happened on January 9 at a shopping center on Highway 88 in Lockeford.

Deputies say the man walked up to some women who were working and proceeded to expose and touch himself in "a vulgar manner" before running away when he was chased off the property.

Deputies shared a photo, taken by a nearby camera, of the suspect on Facebook Thursday evening, as well as a photo of his car which appears to be a 2000's Mitsubishi Endeavor.

If you know who this man is, or recognize the car, please call the sheriff's office at (209) 468-4400 and select option 1.