Man facing homicide charge for deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova

Jesus Santiago Alvarez is accused of intentionally hitting and killing 29-year-old Christopher Ceja Ramirez around 9 p.m. on Jan. 29.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Cordova from Jan. 29, 2021.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Jesus Santiago Alvarez was arrested on complaints of homicide and attempted homicide for the incident that took place in a parking lot in the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard.

According to investigators, Alvarez is accused of intentionally hitting and killing 29-year-old Christopher Ceja Ramirez around 9 p.m. on Jan. 29. Investigators said Alvarez also struck a second man who managed to escape with only minor injuries.

A motive in the killing has not been released and investigators say they are still looking into how the men knew each other.

Alvarez was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Jan. 31, 2021. Detectives do not believe any other people were involved in this incident.

Read more from ABC10