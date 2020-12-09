Man fails to return to San Joaquin County Jail from day pass, sheriff's officials say

San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials said Angel Avina failed to return to the county jail from his day pass visit on time.

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in tracking down an inmate who did not return to the county jail in French Camp.

Sheriff's officials said Angel Avina failed to return on time while he was away on a day pass.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's officials are asking anyone who has information on where Avina is to call the sheriff's office at 209-468-4400.

When asked about the day pass protocol, the sheriff's office had this to say:

"The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office does not issue day passes. The inmate must go through the court system and in front of a judge to get one approved," a spokesperson wrote on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

