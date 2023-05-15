x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Citrus Heights PD: Man falsely believing he was shot arrested after calling police on himself

Citrus Heights police said when they responded to a man claiming he was shot, they found an unoccupied vehicle pelted with bullet holes.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 43-year-old man was arrested after his spouse's car was found riddled with bullets fired from the inside, Citrus Heights Police Department said Monday.

Police responded to an area near Greenback Lane and Auburn Boulevard after the man reported he had a bullet wound. Police said they found the man, who appeared to be under the influence, but police said he did not have any visible gunshot wounds.

An unoccupied vehicle parked at a gas station across the street appeared to have several bullets fired through the front windshield.

The vehicle was allegedly found to have spent shell casings from a rifle also inside the car. Police said this showed gunshots were fired from inside the car.

As the investigation continued, police said they learned the vehicle belonged to the suspect's spouse.

The suspect was arrested for criminal charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition along with possession of narcotics and driving under the influence.

After receiving medical clearance, he was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

WATCH MORE: California’s spring flooding causing more Yosemite closures due to massive snowmelt

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out