Man found dead in El Dorado County was person of interest in homicide

The man's body was found on the side of the road a block away from where Jeanie Cilley, 63, was found on Friday, July 9, investigators said.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man found dead in Diamond Springs, Wednesday, was a person of interest in the homicide investigation of 63-year-old Jeanie Cilley, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The man's body was found on the side of the road a block away from where Cilley was found on Friday, July 9, investigators said.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-6600.