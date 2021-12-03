Man found dead at bottom of embankment being investigated as homicide by Yuba County deputies

Yuba County Sheriff's Department identified 60-year-old Robert Mendoza as the man who was found in an embankment off Spencerville Road

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The case involving a man who was found dead at the bottom of an embankment near the Nevada- Yuba County border is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department's Facebook post.

The sheriff's department identified 60-year-old Robert Mendoza as the man who was found in an embankment off Spencerville Road in November. They described it at the time as a "suspicious death."

The autopsy results are still pending and the sheriff's office is still investigating Mendoza's death. They didn't say why they believed Mendoza was killed or any more information on how he died.

