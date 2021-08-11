Identity released of man found submerged in a Placer County canal

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The identity of the man found in a Placer County canal has been released.
According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, James Pascual Rodriguez died as a result of head trauma. No other information was released from authorities about the investigation.
Rodriguez was found dead in a utility water canal with his feet tied together on Friday, Aug. 6.
Investigators have not released an exact location of where the body was found, however Lt. Nelson Resendes with the Placer County Sheriff's Office told ABC10 over the weekend this is "not a fire victim," referring to the River Fire that is burning in the area. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to have been there for three to five days, meaning the body would have been submerged in the water before the River Fire ever began.
