Police find man dead in car from gunshot wound near Meadowview park

According to police, the body was found in a car near Cavalier Way and Rosehall Way just after 11:15 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help after finding a dead in his car near a Meadowview park.

According to police, officers received a call of a person who appeared to be dead and possibly shot around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. The car was parked near Cavalier and Rosehall Way, near Levar Burton Park.

After further investigation, the Sacramento County Coroner determined the unidentified man was shot. Detectives say the investigation is in its early stages and will continue to for witnesses or evidence.

No suspect information is available at this time. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after contacting the man's next of kin.

If you have any information, contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

