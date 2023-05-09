Man found dead at West Sacramento house

West Sacramento Police believe the incident could be a stabbing, but it remains under investigation.

WEST SACRAMENTO, California — One man was found dead at a West Sacramento house Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department said the man was found dead along the 1600 block of Riverbank Boulevard. It was reported to police around 1:42 p.m.

It's not clear how old the man is. Police believe the incident could be a stabbing, but it remains under investigation.

Information surrounding the death is limited at this time. No additional details are available.

