x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found dead at West Sacramento house

West Sacramento Police believe the incident could be a stabbing, but it remains under investigation.

More Videos

WEST SACRAMENTO, California — One man was found dead at a West Sacramento house Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department said the man was found dead along the 1600 block of Riverbank Boulevard. It was reported to police around 1:42 p.m.

It's not clear how old the man is. Police believe the incident could be a stabbing, but it remains under investigation.

Information surrounding the death is limited at this time. No additional details are available.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: West Sacramento community takes a stand to prevent thieves targeting their mail

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out