Man found shot to death inside car in North Highlands, sheriff's officials say

Sacramento County deputies found a man dead inside a car alongside Madison Avenue and Harrison Street just before 6 p.m.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car by Sacramento County deputies on Tuesday.

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said they received a call at around just after 5:45 p.m. claiming someone was shot in a car. After searching near Madison Avenue, they found the car alongside Harrison Street.

Deputies say the victim had a gun on him. Emergency personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials have not released the victim's identity or a description of a suspect.

