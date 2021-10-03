Man found shot to death inside car in North Highlands, sheriff's officials say

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car by Sacramento County deputies on Tuesday.
Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said they received a call at around just after 5:45 p.m. claiming someone was shot in a car. After searching near Madison Avenue, they found the car alongside Harrison Street.
Deputies say the victim had a gun on him. Emergency personnel declared him dead at the scene.
Sheriff's officials have not released the victim's identity or a description of a suspect.
