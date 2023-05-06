Man found shot, killed in Manteca

The shooting was reported along the 800 block of Mono Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANTECA, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in Manteca.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. along the 800 block of Mono Street.

Manteca Police Department said they found the man shot, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are calling on people to avoid the area.

No additional information is available. If anyone has information on the shooting, they can call Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101.

WATCH ALSO: