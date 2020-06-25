Man found shot to death in Rancho Cordova home

Officers were called to check on reports of a man injured inside of the home. When they arrived, they found the man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Rancho Cordova, Thursday morning.

Rancho Cordova Police officers were called out to a home in the 10400 block of White Rock Road just after 5 a.m. on a report of a man injured. When officers arrived, they say they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Crime scene detectives are still investigating.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

