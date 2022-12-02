Man found with 5 pipe bombs during Yuba City traffic stop

Deputies found what appeared to be five pipe bombs, a black powder handgun, and other components that could possibly be used to make destructive devices.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man was found with five pipe bombs during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City.

According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road, north of Walton Road.

The deputy noticed a can of pepper spray inside the car. They later found Dickerson is a felon and is not supposed to have pepper spray.

According to deputies, after arresting Dickerson, they searched his car which resulted in them finding what appeared to be five pipe bombs, a black powder handgun and other components that could possibly be used to make destructive devices.

Deputies say they called the Butte County Bomb Squad, which determined the items were pipe bombs and rendered them safe.

"Dickerson was booked into the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges, including felon in possession of firearms and possession of pipe bombs," a statement from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says.

According to deputies, Dickerson is being held on a $500,000 bail and has a court date set for Sept. 7, 2022.

