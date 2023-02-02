x
Man gets 46-year prison sentence after using tracking device to sexually assault ex

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Jorge Enrique Martinez Molina used a tracking device to target and attack a former partner.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County District Attorney's Office spokespeople announced Friday Jorge Enrique Martinez Molina was handed down a 46 years to life in state prison sentence for a 2021 crime.

Officials said a jury convicted Molina Dec. 1, 2022 of sexual assault charges involving the use of a firearm, and the use of a foreign object.

The survivor of his assault is a former partner, officials said.

The District Attorney's Office reported Molina was texting his former partner Sept. 25, 2021 demanding to know her location when she was out with friends.

Molina then used a device to track her location, officials said, and awoke her at her home to assault her.

"The victim fought Molina the entire time and was able to grab a phone to call 911," said a District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

