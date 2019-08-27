AURORA, Colo. —

A man found guilty of killing a young Aurora mother and shooting her boyfriend in the face — all to steal $3,000 from them — has been sentenced to life plus 166 years in prison, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Shaun Davis, 33, had been out of prison for just six months when prosecutors said he shot 23-year-old Aliyah Bonicelli in the back of the head — shortly after she told him she had a child and begged for her life.

“This is one of the most brutal homicides I have seen,” Judge Andrew Baum said during sentencing. “This is by far the most unnecessary homicide I have seen. There was no need for Ms. Bonicelli to lose her life.”

Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, aggravated robbery, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender on May 24.

Aliyah Bonicelli was shot and killed while she and her boyfriend gave a man named "Shaun" a ride.

Courtesy family

He was sentenced earlier this month.

Bonicelli’s boyfriend told police that Davis shot him the face while they were giving him a ride. The boyfriend played dead, according to prosecutors, and listened as Bonicelli pleaded for her life just before Davis pistol-whipped her and shot her in the back of the head.

Bonicelli’s boyfriend had $3,000 in cash, which was missing after the attack. He was able to drive himself and his girlfriend to the hospital, where she later died.

Davis was arrested three days later, on April 11, 2018.

Baum ultimately gave him the maximum sentence under Colorado law.

“A multiple convicted felon with a gun who has twice before been paroled early from his well-deserved sentence once again proves that the grave risks to the community of paroling repeat, violent offenders are unjustifiable," District Attorney George Brauchler said in a news release. "Without question, had this monster served his full sentence for his past felonies, this innocent mother would still be alive. The public should ask why this happened and how will we prevent it from happening again.

"Over a mere $3,000, this career criminal was willing to murder two people. He listened cold-heartedly to a mother plead for her life, then he assaulted her before putting a bullet in her head. No amount of time in prison is enough for such a monster.”

