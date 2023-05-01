Man hit while exchanging gunfire with Grass Valley police during foot chase | Update

Both the man accused of shooting at officers and the person he allegedly shot who called 911 are recovering at the hospital.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police have released new information after officers exchanged gunfire with a shooting and theft suspect Wednesday.

According to a news release, it started around 4:20 p.m. when officers were sent to the 400 block of French Avenue for a possible theft of car parts.

Officers were looking for the suspect at the scene when they heard a gunshot and found someone with a gunshot wound – the person who initially called police.

Police say the suspect fired a round at an officer who was standing next to his vehicle, leading to a foot chase. The suspect fired another round at officers, who returned fire, hitting him once.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Austin Wallace of Grass Valley. Both Wallace and the person who called police are recovering at the hospital.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at (530) 265-7880.

