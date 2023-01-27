x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Update | Tracy police say man officers shot was wielding knife

Tracy Police Department officials say the situation started with calls about a man chasing another man with a knife Friday.

More Videos

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department officials say detectives are launching an investigation after an officer shot a man Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened around at 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Mosswood and Foxtail Way.

Multiple calls were made to police regarding "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a man chasing another man while wielding a knife, officials said.

When police arrived on scene, an officer shot the person allegedly holding the knife. He was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officer sustained injuries during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

WATCH MORE ON ABC105 Memphis cops face murder charges in death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out