Update | Tracy police say man officers shot was wielding knife

Tracy Police Department officials say the situation started with calls about a man chasing another man with a knife Friday.

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police Department officials say detectives are launching an investigation after an officer shot a man Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened around at 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Mosswood and Foxtail Way.

Multiple calls were made to police regarding "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a man chasing another man while wielding a knife, officials said.

When police arrived on scene, an officer shot the person allegedly holding the knife. He was then transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officer sustained injuries during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

