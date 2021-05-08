Man in critical condition after being shot near South Sacramento, police say

Sacramento police found the victim near 24th Street and 52nd Avenue at around 8:10 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot near South Sacramento on Saturday night, according to Sacramento police.

Police found the victim near 24th Street and 52nd Avenue at around 8:10 p.m. Officers are searching the area for witnesses and evidence.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or description of the shooter.

